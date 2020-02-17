State dog

American foxhound

Year of designation: 1966

Details: By George, these handsome pooches have a presidential connection: They were some of George Washington’s favorite hounds, and they lived on his grounds at Mount Vernon. The American Kennel Club credits our first president with helping to develop the American foxhound.

The breed was voted into the AKC in 1886, but the dogs made their grand entrance to America back in the 1650s, when Robert Brooke brought over a pack of hounds from England, according to the American Kennel Club and Landsdowne Animal Hospital. Their descendants were later bred with other hounds from France and England, and voilà – the American foxhound was born.

Today there are a variety of American foxhounds, such as Walker and Coon hounds. These handsome, tri-colored dogs have a natural instinct to hunt as well as an independent and sometimes stubborn streak. Their signature vocalizations produce a deep baying noise that can, at times, sound musical.

Even though they were bred to hunt, their sweet, gentle nature makes them good pets – something Washington discovered centuries ago.

The owner of a Virginia kennel has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said they discovered more than 20 dead hunting dogs there.

Dinwiddie County Animal Control, acting on an anonymous tip, went to the property off of U.S Highway 1 and discovered the dead dogs inside the kennel. One dog was still alive.

The surviving dog is receiving treatment and is expected to recover. The dead dogs were taken to Lynchburg Regional Animal Health Laboratory for examination. The dogs discovered late Friday are Walker hounds, a breed commonly used for hunting.

Animal Control said in a news release that Floyd McNeil Maitland of Dinwiddie County - the owner of the dogs and the kennel - has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty. The investigation may lead to more charges, according to the agency.

