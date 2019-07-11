Authorities in New Kent County seized 31 dogs, 2 cats and a hamster from a home in Providence Forge on Tuesday.
The county's animal control unit responded to an anonymous complaint about dogs in a kennel at 9109 Courthouse Road. Officers found a number of dogs located outside in kennels without adequate shelter and with dirty water.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and while executing the warrant they found 25 dogs living in the structure in deplorable conditions including animal feces littering the inside, dogs in undersized crates and dogs with fur severely matted and stained with urine.
In total, authorities seized 31 dogs, two cats and a hamster.
Two women — Amy H. Bonnett, 61, of Richmond, and Cody Jean Porter, 32, of Henrico — were charged with 25 counts of cruelty to animals and nine counts of failure to provide adequate care to domestic animals.
The King William County Sheriff's Office, their animal control staff and New Kent Fire-Rescue assisted in the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is so sad, but at the same time it's a relief to hear they found the animals and that the people responsible will be prosecuted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.