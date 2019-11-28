A double shooting Thanksgiving night in Richmond left one person with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said.
At 8:30 p.m., Richmond police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Briel Street, in the Oakwood neighborhood in the city’s East End, after receiving a report of two people who had been shot. Both individuals were taken to a hospital.
No other information was immediately released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.