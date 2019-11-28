ambulance lights

A double shooting Thanksgiving night in Richmond left one person with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police said.

At 8:30 p.m., Richmond police officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Briel Street, in the Oakwood neighborhood in the city’s East End, after receiving a report of two people who had been shot. Both individuals were taken to a hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

