A driver pulled over on Midlothian Turnpike early on New Year's Day shot himself in a suicide attempt, Chesterfield County police said.
Police said an on-duty Chesterfield officer stopped a vehicle in the 11600 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Courthouse Road, for suspicion of driving under the influence about 1:40 a.m.
As the officer asked the driver a question related to sobriety, the driver produced a handgun and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said Wednesday.
The driver's identity is being withheld until next of kin notifications can be made.
