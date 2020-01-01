ambulance lights

A driver pulled over on Midlothian Turnpike early on New Year's Day shot himself in a suicide attempt, Chesterfield County police said.

Police said an on-duty Chesterfield officer stopped a vehicle in the 11600 block of Midlothian Turnpike, near Courthouse Road, for suspicion of driving under the influence about 1:40 a.m.

As the officer asked the driver a question related to sobriety, the driver produced a handgun and shot himself. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, police said Wednesday.

The driver's identity is being withheld until next of kin notifications can be made.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription