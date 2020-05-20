A car's driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a collision with a GRTC Pulse bus on Wednesday night in downtown Richmond.
Richmond police said they responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Broad Street, just south of VCU Medical Center, for the two-vehicle crash.
At the scene, officers were told that a red, four-door sedan had exited from southbound Interstate 95 onto westbound Broad Street. Police said the sedan went over the median and collided with an eastbound bus on Broad.
GRTC Transit System spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said late Wednesday that the crash occurred as Pulse bus 2002 was in the curbside, bus-only lane, about to make a right turn onto southbound 14th Street as part of its route. She said there were four passengers on the bus, in addition to the driver.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening injury, police said. Three adult passengers on the bus reported non-life-threatening injuries; Rose Pace said they were taken to a hospital to be checked. The driver was also examined, per GRTC protocol.
The crash remains under investigation by Richmond police, with assistance from GRTC.
In Rose Pace's emailed statement, GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said: "We extend our deepest concern to the driver of the automobile who was injured tonight, and our hearts are with them. I am relieved to hear that any injuries to our bus passengers are not life-threatening and our operator handled the situation as safely as possible.
"GRTC supervisors are retrieving security footage now that may help police with the accident investigation, and I have already directed my safety team to conduct our own internal investigation of the accident.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.