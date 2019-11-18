Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday evening along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.
The authorities said a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was heading east on Midlothian Turnpike when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fire hydrant and two parked vehicles. The crash happened at 6:24 p.m. in the 9600 block of Midlothian Turnpike, which is between the intersections with Robious Road and Arch Road.
Police said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other people in the car were treated for their injuries at the scene and released.
Police said the driver's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
