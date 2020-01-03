One person is dead after a car ran off Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover on Thursday night.
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said a four-door Subaru hatchback was heading east in the 5100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike when it left the right side of the road.
Police said there's evidence the driver, who was the only person in the car, overcorrected multiple times in the culvert and hit multiple mailboxes. No other vehicles were involved.
The driver died at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the family can be notified.
