Police are still looking for a suspect who eluded officers in a stolen truck early Friday during a high-speed pursuit that started in Richmond and ended with a crash on Interstate 95 near Colonial Heights.
State police said a trooper initiated a traffic stop at 1:38 a.m. for a stolen Ford F-250 heading south on I-95 near Lombardy Street. Police said the male driving the truck refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, changing lanes and driving recklessly. Police said the truck struck a trooper's vehicle during the pursuit, but no law enforcement officers were injured.
The pursuit ended 20 miles later when the driver lost control of the truck and crashed on I-95 at Swift Creek, which is the border between Colonial Heights and southern Chesterfield County.
The suspect fled on foot and law enforcement officers were unable to detain him.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.