A man was killed Wednesday after the three-wheel Vanderhall vehicle he was driving crashed along Interstate 95 in Hanover County, the Virginia State Police said.
At 9:49 a.m., the state police were called to the single-vehicle crash along southbound I-95 north of the 95 mile marker.
According to a preliminary investigation, the man was driving the 2017 Vanderhall south on I-95 in the left lane when he lost control and struck a guardrail.
The man was belted and wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene from his injuries.
Police said they are considering that wet road conditions may have been a factor in causing the crash, which remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.