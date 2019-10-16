ambulance lights

A man was killed Wednesday after the three-wheel Vanderhall vehicle he was driving crashed along Interstate 95 in Hanover County, the Virginia State Police said.

At 9:49 a.m., the state police were called to the single-vehicle crash along southbound I-95 north of the 95 mile marker.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was driving the 2017 Vanderhall south on I-95 in the left lane when he lost control and struck a guardrail.

The man was belted and wearing a helmet, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

Police said they are considering that wet road conditions may have been a factor in causing the crash, which remains under investigation.

