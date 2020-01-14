A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after he wrecked on eastbound Interstate 64 at the southbound Interstate 295 interchange in Henrico County.
According to a state trooper's preliminary investigation, a male driving a Nissan Altima tried to take the exit from I-64 east onto I-295 south at a high rate of speed at about 2:45 a.m.
Th driver lost control, ran off the road to the right, overturned multiple times and struck several trees, the authorities said.
The driver died at the scene and his remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.
The crash remains under investigation.
When I saw this reported on WRIC this morning, the story was that the driver refused medical attention and left. Since he was dead, it's no wonder he refused medical attention.
