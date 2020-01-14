ambulance lights

A driver was killed early Tuesday morning after he wrecked on eastbound Interstate 64 at the southbound Interstate 295 interchange in Henrico County.

According to a state trooper's preliminary investigation, a male driving a Nissan Altima tried to take the exit from I-64 east onto I-295 south at a high rate of speed at about 2:45 a.m.

Th driver lost control, ran off the road to the right, overturned multiple times and struck several trees, the authorities said.

The driver died at the scene and his remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification.

The crash remains under investigation.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription