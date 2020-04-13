Chesterfield County police said late Monday that they are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Ironbridge Road that left one person dead.
The crash occurred Monday about 9:05 p.m. on westbound Ironbridge at the state Route 288 overpass. Police said a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed all westbound lanes before striking a tree.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say whether there were any passengers.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
