Virginia State Police are investigating after a compact SUV crashed into fire station in Louisa County on Sunday evening. 

Police said officers responded at 5:13 p.m. to Fire Station 2 at 201 East First Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a 2015 Ford Escape driven by Betty T. Miller, 76, of Mineral, was turning left from Zachary Taylor Highway onto East First Street when the vehicle rolled through a stop sign and hit the fire station. 

Police said a medical emergency is a possible factor in the crash.

Miller, who was wearing her seatbelt, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Extensive damage was done to the building, an EMS vehicle and a trailer.

The Mineral Volunteer Fire Department posted photos and video of the damage on Facebook

