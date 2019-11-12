A driver who fled from a Chesterfield County police officer and crashed after initially stopping has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.
The motorist was identified as James C. Jackson, 61, of the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue in Chesterfield.
Police said a county officer observed a vehicle speeding about 2 a.m. Saturday along Old Hundred Road. The officer then watched as the vehicle, a 2002 Lincoln Continental, made a turn onto Scottwood Road before turning around in a driveway.
The driver, later identified as Jackson, then got out of his car and approached the officer's vehicle. The officer exited his car and began to speak with Jackson, who at that point tried to get back into his vehicle, police said.
The officer then ordered Jackson not to get back into his vehicle and prevented him from opening the car door. Jackson then pushed the officer and began walking away, police said.
The officer followed Jackson and ordered him to stop, but Jackson fled on foot around a nearby house. The officer chased him, but Jackson was able to run back to his car, get inside and drive away. The officer pursued Jackson.
Police said Jackson turned west onto Old Hundred Road from Scottwood Road and soon lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and strike a tree. Jackson was taken to a local hospital, where he died later Saturday of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
