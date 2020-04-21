Edward Hugh Okun, who stole $126 million in one of the largest and most brazen fraud schemes ever prosecuted in Virginia, died earlier this month in a federal prison.
His death proved U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne correct when the judge sentenced Okun, then 58 years old, to 100 years in prison in 2009 and promised that the heavy prison term "will ensure Mr. Okun can do no harm to people ever again, ever again."
"The toll of human loss, of misery and suffering that Mr. Okun's unbridled greed caused, is enormous," said the judge.
Details were not available, but according to the U.S. Bureau of Prison's website, Okun died April 9 at age 69. At the time of his sentencing, his lawyer said Okun suffered from heart problems and had triple bypass surgery at age 39.
The Miami businessman owned The 1031 Tax Group LLP, based in Richmond, and several subsidiaries. He stole money from customers who entrusted large sums to the companies to take advantage of a government-sanctioned way of deferring capital-gains taxes.
Okun raided the customer accounts to support a lavish lifestyle that included exepnsive houses, condominiums, a yacht, cars and even a helicopter. In so doing, he lost the life savings of his victims in some cases.
