Richmond police reported Thursday that eight people were shot - one was accidental, one self-inflicted, and seven people were shot in the leg - in six apparent incidents in the city Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Lt. Robert C. Marland wrote in an email shortly after 3 a.m. that at that time there were no suspects. "Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shootings," he said.
It was not known if any of the shootings were related to Wednesday night's demonstrations.
Marland listed the first incident as an accidental shooting at 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Cary St. A 31-year-old man was driven VCU Medical Center by a friend after accidentally shooting himself in the upper thigh.
At 11:13 p.m. in the area of Mosby Court, "a female was shot in the leg," Marland said. "Her injuries are non-life threatening." The exact location of the shooting was unknown.
At 12:08 a.m., police received several calls of a shooting with multiple victims in the 800 block of North 1st Street. Three victims were found: One male and one female had gunshot wounds to their legs that were not believed to be life-threatening. A second male victim received a gunshot wound to the head and his injuries were considered life-threatening.
Around the same time, police received a call of a male shot at the intersection of 5th and Hospital streets. That victim had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.
At 12:10 a.m., police received multiple calls of two people shot at the intersection of Accommodation and Spotsylvania Streets. A male and female victim were self-transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs.
Police said none of the people shot in the leg had life-threatening injuries.
Sadly, this is now typical Richmond! Home of thugs, looting, shootings, and police are targeted at riots!
It is sad how the rioting and tearing down of statues as caused Flaky Drakie to shrink from his duties as gun Czar. Period.
Just goes to show protesting, looting and burning yields far less shooting victims than just another night in the New Richmond . .. . Can't wait when there are mo police, just equipment to pick up the debris of those exercising their rights. Period.
Only eight shot last night. BLM must be working.
I don't understand why the police were called at all because I didn't think they were trustworthy.
I guess all the cops were sheltered in place while the rest of Richmond was being raped.
Its TIME for all those Virginians that peacefully showed up to protest their loss of second amendment rights to shoulder their weapons and stop this insanity in the Capitol of the Confederacy.
See you all there tonight.
Quite sure all of the shooters still enjoyed their second amendment privileges. All completely legal gun owners.
