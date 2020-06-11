Police lights

Richmond police reported Thursday that eight people were shot - one was accidental, one self-inflicted, and seven people were shot in the leg - in six apparent incidents in the city Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Lt. Robert C. Marland wrote in an email shortly after 3 a.m. that at that time there were no suspects. "Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shootings," he said.

It was not known if any of the shootings were related to Wednesday night's demonstrations.

Marland listed the first incident as an accidental shooting at 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Cary St. A 31-year-old man was driven VCU Medical Center by a friend after accidentally shooting himself in the upper thigh.

At 11:13 p.m. in the area of Mosby Court, "a female was shot in the leg," Marland said. "Her injuries are non-life threatening." The exact location of the shooting was unknown.

At 12:08 a.m., police received several calls of a shooting with multiple victims in the 800 block of North 1st Street. Three victims were found: One male and one female had gunshot wounds to their legs that were not believed to be life-threatening. A second male victim received a gunshot wound to the head and his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Around the same time, police received a call of a male shot at the intersection of 5th and Hospital streets. That victim had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg.

At 12:10 a.m., police received multiple calls of two people shot at the intersection of Accommodation and Spotsylvania Streets. A male and female victim were self-transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police said none of the people shot in the leg had life-threatening injuries.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

