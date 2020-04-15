Eight Virginia prosecutors, including Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, signed an open letter urging the state’s top public safety official to release incarcerated youth who pose no threat to safety citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The letter, addressed to Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, also calls for halting as many new admissions as possible at youth detention centers and prisons.
“We support and acknowledge the efforts that all have already taken to protect these vulnerable populations, but these efforts have already failed to keep the COVID-19 Virus out of our states last remaining juvenile correctional center,” said the letter, signed by eight of Virginia's 120 commonwealth's attorneys. All prosecutors who signed the letter are Democrats.
On April 2, the Department of Juvenile Justice said two employees at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County and a youth in a “contracted facility” had tested positive for COVID-19.
The two employees at Bon Air were in close contact with one another but had limited contact with youths and were asymptomatic when they last reported to work. They developed symptoms a few days later and were being treated at home, a department spokesman said.
A juvenile in an unidentified contracted facility and one employee in a court service unit also have tested positive. The juvenile was reported to be improving rapidly, though few updates have been provided since.
The department said at the time of those first cases, admissions had already been halted, and anyone entering the facility was being screened. Bon Air houses 205 youths ages 14 to 20, adjudicated of crimes as serious as murder. Eighty percent of the youth held there considered serious offenders, according to department spokesman.
The prosecutors who signed the letter said they support several advocacy groups that have been calling for the release of prisoners, both youth and adult, for weeks. Among the groups cited in the letter are: RISE for Youth, Physicians for Criminal Justice Reform, Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, National Partnership for Juvenile Services and Fair and Just Prosecution.
In addition to Taylor of Henrico, the signers are Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, of Arlington County; Bryan Porter, of Alexandria; Stephanie Morales, of Portsmouth; Buta Biberaj, of Loudoun County; James Hingeley, of Albermarle County; Steve Descano, of Fairfax County; and Joe Platania, of Charlottesville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.