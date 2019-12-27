Henrico County police are investigated a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly woman pedestrian dead on a sidewalk along E. Laburnum Avenue.
At 9:02 a.m. Friday, police were called to the scene at the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road.
The woman's body, showing obvious signs of trauma, was found on the sidewalk up against a white picket fence that lines Laburnum along the property of the Glenwood Farms apartment community.
An initial investigation revealed that a car travel south on E. Laburnum Avenue struck the woman, according to Lt. Matt Pecka, spokesman for the police division. The driver did not stop, Pecka said.
Heavy fog made visibility difficult Friday morning, but Pecka said officers haven't yet determined if that was a factor in the crash.
The National Weather Service Wakefield office issued a dense fog advisory that was in effective, initially until 9 a.m., but was extended to 11 a.m., saying driving conditions would be hazardous. Visibility averaged a half-mile or less, the service said.
"Objects on and near roadways will only be seen at close range," the advisory warned.
Henrico police also tweeted a similar warning this morning around 8 a.m. saying: "Clear your windshield, use your headlights, and allow plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you."
Police are asking anyone with information to call the division at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
