The escape of a prisoner from police custody is under review by the Richmond Police Department to determine if the officer who was taking him to jail followed proper transport protocols.
The authorities said Tuesday that they still are actively searching for the prisoner, Ameer Ali, who escaped custody Monday afternoon in Richmond's Carver neighborhood.
Ali, 38, of the 500 block of Young Mill Lane in Newport News, fled, handcuffed, from a police SUV while being taken to the Richmond City Justice Center.
Police detained Ali earlier Monday at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Terminal. He was wanted on a drug warrant issued by Newport News police, the Richmond department said.
The police said Ali was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and buckled into the back passenger-side seat.
Around 3:38 p.m., at the intersection of Leigh and Belvidere streets, Ali was able to move his manacled hands to the front of his body, unbuckle the seat belt, unlatch the side door and escape, police said.
Officers established a perimeter in the area, but were unable to locate him. They are conducting increased patrols in that area.
Ali is described as a light-skinned, black male with short hair and a beard. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans.
Police warned residents not to approach him. "While he is being sought for a nonviolent warrant, he did tell officers he did not want to return to prison," police said.
Anyone who spots the escapee is asked to call 911 immediately.
