A former Chesterfield County patrol officer has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting sex online from an undercover Hanover County detective who the defendant believed was a 14-year-old girl.
As a result of publicity from that case, Simeon Isaiah Crispin Steers-Smith, 30, is under investigation in Humphreys County, Tenn., after a teenage girl alleged that she had online communication with the defendant over a period of months that involved sexual chats and the exchange of visual media, a Hanover prosecutor said.
Multiple felony counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor are being pursued and are pending grand jury indictments, Humphreys County sheriff’s Capt. Clay Anderson said Tuesday.
In the Hanover case, Steers-Smith pleaded guilty ahead of his trial scheduled for Tuesday in Hanover Circuit Court to one count of electronic solicitation of a minor under age 15. Under terms of a plea agreement, the prosecution withdrew two identical charges and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended.
Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mackenzie Babichenko, who prosecuted the case, said the original three charges stemmed from one conversation, and Hanover judges in similar cases have ruled that a defendant can be prosecuted on only one charge from a single conversation. “That seems to be the legal standard now, which makes sense,” she said.
Steers-Smith’s conviction requires that he be registered as a sex offender on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry.
According to a summary evidence by Babichenko, Hanover investigator Troy Payne, while using an undercover pseudonym on the anonymous chat website Omegle.com, came into contact with Steers-Smith on March 18.
Payne posed as a 14-year-old girl named Krystal, and was randomly connected to Steers-Smith based on the term “Virginia.” Steers-Smith identified himself as a 30-year-old man with a physical description that was accurate, Babichenko told the court.
Steers-Smith then proposed sexual acts that he wished to perform with Krystal, and suggested renting a hotel room if Krystal’s bedroom was not available.
Three days later, on March 21, Steers-Smith sent Krystal a partial self-photograph, confirming his identity, the prosecutor said.
During a subsequent interview with police, Steers-Smith admitted conducting the Omegle.com chat with Krystal, “as well as conducting other online chats with juvenile females that were sexual in nature,” Babichenko said.
“The defendant stated that there were likely illicit photographs of female juveniles on his mobile phone, however none were recovered by law enforcement,” the prosecutor said.
Payne was using his work-issued computer in Hanover during the entire Omegle.com conversation with Steers-Smith, which lasted about 30 minutes, Babichenko said.
Steers-Smith’s attorney, Judson Collier, said he has “grave concerns” about the state statute under which his client was charged because it allows people to be charged with essentially a “thought” crime that’s based on a person’s fantasy, and nothing else.
“The internet is a vast wonderland of fantasy,” said Collier, a former Henrico County commonwealth’s attorney. “And when people go on these sites, everything and anything goes in terms of their imaginations and their fantasies.”
“There was nothing that Mr. Smith did that was an overt act towards having any physical, actual contact with any victim in this case,” he added. “And that’s what concerns me about the statute. I think it should only be invoked when and if there is an overt attempt to make direct physical contact with a minor, based upon the transactions that occur on the internet itself.”
Collier said Steers-Smith got caught up in a fantasy, “and now he’s a convicted felon, based purely on digital words on a screen.”
“Here you have a man, who in my opinion, after spending time with him, is as good and decent and caring and wonderful as the badge that he wore for almost six years, both in the city of Richmond and the county of Chesterfield,” Collier said. “I’ve had so many really good, good people that have gotten caught up in this because of the fantasy world that the internet allows and almost promotes.”
Babichenko said parents should consider restricting their children from using the Omegle.com chat site.
“It’s a random chat, it’s like chat roulette — where you go online and put something in that you like, and it matches you randomly and anonymously with someone else,” the prosecutor said. “I don’t know how else to say it, but there are a lot of perverts sitting around on Omegle reaching out and kind of finding these young kids. And these young kids think it’s fun to talk to random people.”
Babichenko said the Tennessee allegations came about after a teen girl, who did not hear from Steers-Smith for an extended period, did a Google search of his name and learned that he had been charged in Virginia with internet solicitation of a minor and she contacted police. The Hanover charges against Steers-Smith were resolved in part based on the ongoing investigation in Tennessee, the prosecutor said.
Steers-Smith, who was hired by Chesterfield police in May 2017, resigned a week after Police Chief Jeffrey Katz learned of the officer’s arrest.
Katz called a news conference March 22 to publicly announce that Steers-Smith had been arrested, just four days after another county officer was suspended for his alleged activities with a white nationalist organization. That officer also was eventually fired.
“I am both disturbed and disgusted by the actions alleged, and I’m going to say clearly and unequivocally that there is no place for such conduct by anyone in our agency, in our profession or, frankly, in our community,” Katz said at the time, discussing Steers-Smith.
This cop is getting the prison time he deserves. As all bad cops should. But he did no physical harm to anyone.
Meanwhile, two cops who executed a 5’4” mentally ill 47-year-old woman in her own home have not been brought up on charges.
Go away !!
