How you know her: Markiya Simone Dickson was a 9-year-old third grader at Crestwood Elementary School on May 26 when she and an 11-year-old boy were shot in South Richmond's Carter Jones Park.
Dickson died at the hospital; the boy survived.
The children were part of a large community Memorial Day cookout happening in the park, when an argument and gunfire broke out about 7:20 p.m. among a separate group at the far end of the park near the basketball court and skateboard park at 27th and Perry streets.
At a press conference the week of the shooting, police chief William Smith said the two victims were "completely innocent."
A third gunshot victim, a man who had been in the park enjoying the festivities, came forward later.
What's new: Five days after the shooting, Richmond police said they had numerous tips, but no eyewitnesses to the shooting. From those tips, they released the descriptions of three men who were seen fleeing the park with weapons.
In July, the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting.
It was announced in November that two arrests had been made. Jermaine Rokee Davis, 21, and Quinshawn Betts, 19, both of 4500 block of Millenbeck Road, were each charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three firearms charges.
A third man, Jesus Turner, 20, of Chesterfield County, was apprehended on Dec. 15. He also was charged with murder, two counts of malicious wounding and three firearm charges.
Davis and Betts are facing separate trials in March. No trial date has been set for Turner.
News of the 9-year-old's death redoubled local efforts to pursue gun control, prompting policy round tables and a vigil where frustrated community members lit candles and prayed for an end to senseless violence.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney cited Markiya's death and a mass shooting at a Virginia Beach government center in proposing a symbolic ordinance to ban guns in public parks and city-owned buildings. The Richmond City Council approved the measure, though it conflicts with current state law.
Gov. Ralph Northam invoked her memory too ahead of a special General Assembly session that he called challenging its members to act on eight legislative proposals to tighten gun laws, including a bill that would allow localities to ban guns in municipal buildings and other public venues like the one passed in Richmond.
Republican lawmakers adjourned shortly after the session convened asking the State Crime Commission to study the 78 pieces of legislation introduced and make recommendations. In a three-page report released in November, the commission declined to weigh in and offered no suggestions for how lawmakers should move forward.
