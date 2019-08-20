A Fairfax County music teacher was convicted Monday by a Hanover County jury of two counts of using a communication system to procure a minor for an unlawful act and one count of soliciting a minor under the age of 15.
The jury recommended that Ryan Thomas Pick, 41, of Woodbridge, serve a seven-year prison term. He also will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction in which he lives or works. He is to be sentenced Nov. 22 by Hanover County Circuit Court Judge J. Overton Harris.
According to the Virginia attorney general's office, the investigation began in July 2018 when an undercover officer with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover chat investigation on the social networking site Omegle.
While posing as a 12 year-old girl, the officer was connected with Pick, who chatted with the officer and made comments that were sexual in nature. Pick sent a video of himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He then made several statements about sex acts he wanted to engage in with the purported 12-year-old.
An investigation revealed that Pick held several jobs including as a music teacher for Fairfax County public schools, the music director at his local church, a private music instructor, and a seasonal pizza delivery man.
In August 2018, officers executed a search warrant at Pick’s Fairfax County residence. During the execution, Pick admitted to using Omegle regularly and to chatting with the purported 12-year-old.
In a prepared statement Tuesday, Attorney General Mark Herring said, "Individuals who sexually solicit children are robbing them of their childhood and their innocence, and what is even more troubling is that this man worked with children on a daily basis."
The case was investigated by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office with the support of the attorney general's office's Computer Forensic Unit. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Alexaundra Williams .
