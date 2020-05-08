A young Petersburg man was found shot to death Friday morning about 200 yards inside the Petersburg Sports Complex on Ballpark Road, just south of Petersburg High School.
The body of the victim, identified by family members as Marcus Jones, 20, a Petersburg High graduate, was discovered around 7 a.m. inside the sports complex near the intersection of Birdsong and Johnson roads.
Petersburg investigators later discovered a second crime scene about two miles away in the 1900 block of Berkeley Avenue that's believed related to Jones' slaying. There, detectives examined a red vehicle parked on the street with its rear window broken out, possibly from gunfire.
Investigators spent all morning at the scene where the victim's body was found in the sports complex, blocking the entrance at Birdsong and Ballpark roads.
Petersburg police officials at the scene declined to comment on the case. Friends and family members of the victim began to arrive at the sports complex just before noon after they said they we contacted by investigators.
"I'm very sorry [about Jones' death]. He called me grandma for over 20 years now," said Phyllis Smith, a close family friend who considered Jones her grandson. "I'm very sorry, I'm very sorry."
"He was a very intelligent young man," added Smith, sitting in her car outside the sports complex wearing a red with white polka dot protective mask as a safeguard against COVID-19. "He was great with computers. He was a beautiful person, he worked numerous jobs. We'll miss him."
Jones, who Smith described as a private person, would have turned 21 in three days.
Police urged anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 732-4222 or provide a tip at P3tips.com.
