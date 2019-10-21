Corey R. Lewis Jr.

Richmond police said the shooting that killed a teenager on Sunday was an accident, and a relative has been charged in the death.

Corey R. Lewis Jr., 23, of the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police didn't say how Lewis was related to the boy who was killed, but said he was family member.

At 4:51 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard where they found the teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 814-0423. Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com. Or, they may use the P3 smartphone app.

