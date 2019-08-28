CHATHAM — Prayer, song and scripture marked the vigil held in memory of three slain relatives of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens.
The vigil was held at The River Church in Danville on Wednesday night. Approximately 50 people scattered among the pews at the church as senior pastor Jackie Poe led those in attendance in prayer for the Bivens and Bernard families.
Poe summoned people to the steps of the altar, and while some people dabbed the tears from their eyes, sniffles and sobs were also audible.
The vigil was held hours after a news conference where Pittsylvania County Sheriff Michael Taylor discussed some of the details of the Tuesday killings.
Matthew Thomas Bernard, the 18-year-old brother-in-law of Blake Bivens, is charged in the deaths of Bivens’ wife, the couple’s toddler son, and Bivens’ mother-in-law.
Bernard was captured naked during a manhunt after police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose upon finding the bodies Tuesday morning at a home in Keeling.
Taylor identified the dead as Bernard’s mother, 62-year-old Joan Bernard; his sister, 25-year-old Emily Bivens; and his nephew, 14-month-old Cullen Bivens.
Blake Bivens is a 24-year-old pitcher for Alabama’s Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
“All we can do is kind of put our arms around [Bivens] as an organization, him and his family, and do the best we can,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday.
News of the slayings had prompted the Biscuits to cancel their scheduled doubleheader Tuesday. The team’s CEO and managing owner, Lou DiBella, who is also the president and general managing partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, shared a statement, writing that Bivens had “suffered unimaginable loss.”
Investigators still were trying to determine a motive, Sheriff Taylor said at Wednesday’s news conference.
During an intense manhunt Tuesday morning involving up to 100 officers, schools were locked down and a tank and armored vehicle were brought into Keeling, an unincorporated community near the North Carolina border.
Authorities said Bernard emerged naked and unarmed from the woods about four hours later, running past TV cameras to a church parking lot, where he was recorded trying to choke a church caretaker.
An officer unleashed pepper spray and struck Bernard with a baton before he was captured at a barricade with the help of a police dog, officials said.
Bernard banged his head against the cage in a police vehicle after being taken into custody and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Taylor said. He was released and was in jail Wednesday, where he was being kept on suicide watch, Taylor said.
A firearm was “involved in the incident,” said Taylor, who declined to give details about how the victims died.
Jackie Poe, the senior pastor of The River Church in Danville, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Blake Bivens was a longtime member of the church, and that he and Emily would come to services during the baseball offseason.
“He’s a fine young man,” Poe said. “Just a great example of a young man in baseball. And just a good Christian young man.”
“His wife was just a wonderful young lady. Whenever he was [in the] offseason, they would be in church.”
Poe said Bivens’ parents are “just completely shocked and devastated and yet holding on to their faith and trusting in God.”
Poe said of Wednesday’s community prayer gathering, “That’s what we do. And that’s the answer. There are no other answers for a tragedy like this.”
Blake and Emily Bivens married in 2016, according to a post on his Facebook page from Jan. 10.
“I can go on for days about how you have changed me for the better,” he wrote.
On her Facebook page, Emily Bivens described herself as a “lover of Jesus, wife, mama, photographer.”
Bernard was held without bail and faces three counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony, according to court documents.
An initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.
Paperwork for determining Bernard’s bail shows that he was attending community college and working at his parents’ campground.
