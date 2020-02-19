Wanda Scott dreads questions from her grandsons, ages 3 and 5, about their mother, her daughter, who was gunned down in Mosby Court on Monday night.
"I know the question is going to come: 'Where's my mommy?'" Scott said.
Kieshell L. Walker, 27, was in the passenger seat of her car in the 1400 block of Coalter Street when, at 6:23 p.m., a silver or gray Nissan pulled alongside and someone fired multiple times into the car, striking Walker. When police arrived, Walker was lying on the ground at the corner of Redd and Coalter streets. She died later at the hospital.
It's unclear if Walker was the intended target or if she was alone in the car at the time of the shooting. Police have recovered the Nissan but are still looking for the shooter or shooters.
"This was a senseless act of violence," Richmond Detective Kevin Hughes said at a news conference Wednesday. "This woman, this young woman, the mother of two young boys, did not have to die, especially did not have to die this way. The person or persons responsible for this showed no regard for human life, gave absolutely zero consideration for who may or may not have been in that vehicle."
A child car seat was in the back seat at the time of the shooting — it was empty, Hughes noted.
"These shooters didn't care, nor did they even consider that," Hughes said.
Hughes described Walker, who lived about 1½ miles from Mosby Court in the 300 block of Nine Mile Road, as "well-respected and well-liked."
"She had a lot of friends. We've received a lot of information," he said. "But we still need more."
Many of those friends, even Walker's employer, VCU Medical Center, have reached out to the family, Scott said.
"She could walk in a room and light up any room. She had this smile, this laugh. She was just love," Scott said. "We're hurting, we're really hurting."
Walker's youngest sister, Kentasia Smith, said her older nephew gets his personality from his mother.
"He's still happy, still bright," said Smith, the youngest of seven siblings. Walker was fifth among them.
"They don't really understand," Smith and her mother said in unison of the children as they looked at a photo of Walker holding the two boys, whom she often dressed in matching outfits.
"I've seen this over and over with other families. I would have never thought it would be me," Scott said.
Scott said that in 2016, she lost a cousin, who was also killed in Mosby.
"It done happened to us before, and we're tired. We just need justice for my baby," she said.
Anyone with information should call Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.