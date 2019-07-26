A Farmville man who possessed three silencers, more than three dozen firearms and 23,000 rounds of ammunition while using marijuana, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday.
Robert N. Baldwin III, 50, was convicted of possessing firearms while an unlawful user of a controlled substance and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced Nov. 7 by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr.
Baldwin's guilty plea was part of an agreement with the government in which charges of possessing unregistered silencers and a short-barreled rifle and maintaining a drug-involved premises will be dropped after sentencing.
"I'm sorry for my actions," Baldwin told Gibney on Friday. He told the judge that he hopes to spend as much time as he can with his aging parents.
Last month, Baldwin was convicted of possession of materials to make explosive devices in Prince Edward County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 10 years, with all but eight years and 11 months suspended. That same day, he was initially indicted by a federal grand jury on the unregistered silencer and short-barreled rifle charges.
A news release from authorities last year said Baldwin was arrested at his Farmville home on April 23, 2018, after the discovery of allegedly stolen items and a suspicious device inside his residence.
During the search of the residence, an improvised explosive device was found, and a Virginia State Police bomb technician rendered the device safe, authorities said. Investigators also seized a small amount of marijuana, numerous assault-style rifles, body armor, ballistic helmets and communications equipment.
A federal grand jury indictment alleges that Baldwin opened, used and maintained a place for distributing and using controlled substances from Sept. 1, 2017, to April 23, 2018.
