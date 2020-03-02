One person was killed in a two-car crash on Glenside Drive in Henrico County, closing both lanes of traffic through the midday hours on Monday, according to police.
Henrico police alerted drivers around 10:41 a.m. on Twitter to avoid the area, which is just west of Staples Mill Road where Glenside Drive meets Cloverdale Street at the Park & Ride lot.
Both lanes were expected to be closed through the lunch hours, police said in a tweet.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates at Richmond.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.