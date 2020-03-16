The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the Feb. 1 fatal shooting of 3-year old Sharmar Hill Jr. outside his Richmond home.
The boy was killed in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in the Hillside Court public housing community in South Richmond. He and his sister had been playing outside when gunfire erupted nearby. After Sharmar was wounded, his sister carried him inside and he later died of his injuries at a local hospital, the FBI said.
In a news release, the FBI said Monday that a car seen leaving the area matched the description of a vehicle taken in a carjacking the day before from a Lyft driver in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street. The Lyft driver picked up the two suspects in the area of the Lafayette Gardens Apartments.
The suspects ordered the driver to stop the vehicle at gunpoint. When they attempted to go through her pockets, the driver struggled with the assailants and was able to flee after they took the victim’s cellphone.
Richmond authorities have said they do not know whether a man charged in the carjacking was involved in Sharmar's shooting. On Monday, an FBI spokeswoman said that "investigators are not ruling anything out."
The FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting the Richmond Police Department in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-3929.
Richmond police said last month that they believe there were two groups of people shooting at each other, and Sharmar was struck by a stray bullet.
This beautiful baby boy gunned down in his yard at play.... and not a “defensive gun” in the world would prevent it.
What we KNOW will result in fewer gun deaths is common sense gun control. The tougher and more widespread the better.
“Fewer American Kids Die in States With Tougher Gun Laws, According to This New Study"
"States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths"
"Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives."
“ “New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
