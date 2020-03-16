The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the Feb. 1 fatal shooting of 3-year old Sharmar Hill Jr. outside his Richmond home.

The boy was killed in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue in the Hillside Court public housing community in South Richmond. He and his sister had been playing outside when gunfire erupted nearby. After Sharmar was wounded, his sister carried him inside and he later died of his injuries at a local hospital, the FBI said.

In a news release, the FBI said Monday that a car seen leaving the area matched the description of a vehicle taken in a carjacking the day before from a Lyft driver in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street. The Lyft driver picked up the two suspects in the area of the Lafayette Gardens Apartments.

The suspects ordered the driver to stop the vehicle at gunpoint. When they attempted to go through her pockets, the driver struggled with the assailants and was able to flee after they took the victim’s cellphone.

Richmond authorities have said they do not know whether a man charged in the carjacking was involved in Sharmar's shooting. On Monday, an FBI spokeswoman said that "investigators are not ruling anything out."

The FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting the Richmond Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at (804) 261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-3929.

Richmond police said last month that they believe there were two groups of people shooting at each other, and Sharmar was struck by a stray bullet.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email