A federal correctional officer has been charged with sexually assaulting an inmate at a federal prison in Prince George County.
Chikosi Legins, 40, of Chester was charged in a sealed indictment Wednesday with deprivation of rights, aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a ward and making false statements. He is being held at an area jail and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 30.
The five-count indictment does not say at which of the three, all-male facilities at the Federal Correctional Institution, Petersburg the alleged assaults occurred.
The assaults are alleged to have occurred on March 16, 2018 and May 10, 2018. The May 10 attack is alleged to have taken place in an unattended office with no surveillance camera.
Authorities could not comment on Legins' employment status with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
