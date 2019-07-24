A Henrico County man was convicted Tuesday by a U.S. District Court jury of making a false statement when acquiring a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
According to the evidence, in January 2018, Richmond police and the Virginia State Police confronted the defendant, Jawuan House, 22, on suspicion that one of his associates stole a gun from a vendor table at a gun show in Richmond.
At the time House was with a man identified as Yamin Maxey. Officers followed House to his vehicle in the parking lot outside the gun show to try and learn more about the theft. Maxey told authorities that he purchased two firearms for House, in straw purchases, at the gun show.
Authorities said House also purchased a third firearm at the show. When law enforcement searched House’s vehicle they found five firearms — three of which were purchased at the gun show, including the firearms bought in straw purchases by Maxey.
Police also found 40 grams of marijuana in two mason jars and a digital scale in the trunk of the vehicle. House stated that he and friends were using the marijuana at a party.
House faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 12. Federal sentencing guidelines will likely call for a lesser term.
