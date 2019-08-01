Joshua Federico

Federico

 CHESTERFIELD POLICE

Joshua Federico was found guilty Thursday of shooting his estranged wife, paralyzing her, and killing her live-in boyfriend last summer in an attack at her Chesterfield County home.

A jury of 10 women and two men deliberated for more than four hours over two days before returning verdicts of aggravated malicious wounding of Federico's wife, Sarah Grove Federico, 31, and first-degree murder of Lawrence Howell, 38.

Jurors also found the defendant, 45, guilty of the attempted murder of Sarah Federico, whom he shot three times, and three counts of using a firearm in the murder of Howell, the malicious wounding of Sarah Federico, and her attempted murder.

Lastly, the panel found Federico guilty of breaking into Sarah Federico's home with a deadly weapon, but found him not guilty of breaking into her home on Aug. 3, 20 days before the shootings.

Federico’s defense team had argued he was innocent of all charges and presented an alibi that he was at his home when the shootings occurred.

During the penalty phase on Thursday, the jury heard additional testimony from both the prosecution and defense. One of the prosecutors argued for a life sentence, and the defense asked for a lesser term that would give the defendant some shred of hope.

The jury is now deliberating to decide what sentence to recommend. The panel will recommend a prison term that likely will be imposed by the presiding judge at a later date.

