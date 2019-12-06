A music teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School has been charged by federal authorities with receiving and distributing child pornography.
Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, of Richmond, made his first appearance in U.S. District Court on Friday after being arrested Thursday at his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.
Donelson also is an associate minister and music director at Mount Hope Baptist Church, authorities said.
According to allegations detailed in the criminal complaint against him, Donelson in February and July of this year uploaded multiple images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik messenger, which are mobile messaging software programs used to share photos, videos, text messages and drawings.
During a court-authorized search of his home on Thursday, authorities discovered at least 50 images and videos of child pornography on Donelson’s phone, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The investigation of Donelson began after the Cyber Crimes Center Child Exploitation Unit of Homeland Security Investigations received two tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding users of software programs for uploading or sharing child pornography
If convicted, Donelson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison. The maximum penalty is 40 years.
