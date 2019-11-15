A Petersburg felon convicted last year of robbery has been arrested in connection with Thursday's fatal shooting of a man in Petersburg.
On Friday, a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force apprehended Marvin Wilkins Jr., 20, on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, Petersburg police said in a news release.
Wilkins is accused of killing Brandson Williams, 20, of Petersburg, who died after being found with gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street about 1:12 p.m. Thursday.
Williams was the 17th person to be killed in Petersburg this year in a homicide.
Wilkins was found guilty in October 2018 in Petersburg of two counts of robbery. He was sentenced on Jan. 8 of this year to 10 years in prison, with all but nine years suspended, for an offense that occurred on June 21, 2018, according to court records.
If wasn't immediately known why Wilkins was free after having been sentenced in January to serve a year in prison. Defendants can receive credit for time served if they are held without bail pending their trials.
Wilkins is being held without bail pending a hearing March 13 in Petersburg General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.