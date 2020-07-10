One day after two Chesterfield County brothers were convicted in a murder-for-hire plot to kill three members of a family, prosecutors on Friday dropped four of five charges against a co-defendant who assisted in the prosecution of the brothers.
At the urging of Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Melissa Hoy, Substitute Judge Randy Rowlett in Chesterfield General District Court withdrew three counts of conspiracy to commit capital murder for hire and one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder against Constantine "Dino" Trikoulis.
Trikoulis, 32, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice, and was given a 12-month suspended jail term.
Trikoulis formerly was a close friend of Joshua and Joseph Federico, who were convicted Thursday of multiple felonies in a brazen murder-for-hire plot that targeted Joshua Federco's estranged wife, her father and her brother beginning in October 2018.
Joshua Federico, 46, orchestrated the scheme from jail after his arrest on charges of shooting his then-pregnant wife, paralyzing her, and killing her live-in boyfriend in a calculated attack at his wife's home on the evening of Aug. 23, 2018, and into the early morning hours of Aug. 24.
Through an informant, police learned in September 2018 that Joshua Federico, while incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail, began efforts to coordinate the killings of his wife and her immediate family. But before the scheme could be carried out, police served new warrants on Joshua and arrested his brother, Joseph, 43, and their mother, Wendy, 64, who authorities said were all involved in the plot. Trikoulis also was arrested as a co-conspirator.
But Trikoulis' involvement was minimal and he assisted police and prosecutors with their cases against the Federicos.
At Joshua Federico's July 2019 trial on charges he shot and wounded his wife, Sarah Grove Federico, 32, and killed her live-in boyfriend, Lawrence J. Howell, 38, Trikoulis testified as a prosecution witness.
He told a jury that Federico told him that he had shot his wife after exchanging gunfire with Howell. He also testified that Federico admitted to moving Howell's body to Federico's 30-acre farm about five miles away, where he dumped the remains in a pit on a neighbor's adjoining property and set it on fire.
Hoy on Friday said Trikoulis was prepared to testify against the Federicos in the murder-for-hire case had it gone to trial.
On Thursday, Joshua Federico pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder, solicitation to commit capital murder, attempted capital murder and obstruction of justice. In accordance with a plea agreement, he was sentenced to 110 years with 100 years suspended. The 10-year active sentence will be tacked on to the two life terms plus 43 years he received for shooting his wife and killing her boyfriend.
Also on Thursday, Joseph Federico pleaded no contest to two counts of conspiracy to commit capital murder, solicitation to commit capital murder and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 70 years with 55 years suspended, giving him 15 to serve, in accordance with his plea agreement.
The brothers' mother, Wendy, who faced similar charges, died of cancer April 16 while awaiting trial.
"Although his involvement in these matters was minimal, Mr. Trikoulis did everything he could to make amends and ensure that the victims received the justice to which they were entitled," attorneys Steven Benjamin and Betty Layne DesPortes, who represented Trikoulis, said in a statement. "We are pleased that this matter has been resolved."
