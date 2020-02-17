Police lights

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Petersburg gas station on Sunday night. 

Police were called to the BP Gas Station in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Officers and EMS found two male victims with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

Police said the two victims were part of an attack on a third male. Surveillance video shows a fourth male in a black hooded jacket, black pants and a white T-shirt approach the fight and begin shooting.

One victim was shot in the left forearm and was taken to a local hospital. The second victim had a bullet graze his hip, and he refused treatment. 

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3tips app or visit P3tips.com.

