Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Petersburg gas station on Sunday night.
Police were called to the BP Gas Station in the 1900 block of E. Washington Street at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. Officers and EMS found two male victims with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.
Police said the two victims were part of an attack on a third male. Surveillance video shows a fourth male in a black hooded jacket, black pants and a white T-shirt approach the fight and begin shooting.
One victim was shot in the left forearm and was taken to a local hospital. The second victim had a bullet graze his hip, and he refused treatment.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3tips app or visit P3tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.