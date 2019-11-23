Thirty-five people were displaced Saturday by a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex off Midlothian Turnpike.
The Chesterfield County Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the fire at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Old Buckingham Station Apartments in the 1200 block of Buckingham Station Drive.
It took 40 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which damaged 19 units in the complex and left 35 people without homes, according to the department. No residents were hurt during the fire, but two cats were killed in one of the apartments.
The blaze is not the first at the complex. Three previous fires – in 1995, 1997 and 2010 – caused millions in damage and displaced dozens of residents.
The department is investigating what caused Saturday’s fire. No cause had been determined by press time.
