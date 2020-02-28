A fire at a motel near Richmond International Airport displaced 16 people from five rooms late Thursday.

The fire at the Capitol Inn in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Road was called in at 8:55 p.m. Arriving crews found fire and smoke coming from a room on the first level, with smoke and heat extending into nearby rooms, the Henrico County Division of Fire said.

Everyone was safely evacuated, with the airport providing shuttle buses for the motel guests to stay on while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The 16 guests who were displaced because of the fire were provided other accommodations by the motel staff, the fire department said. Other guests were allowed to go back to their rooms.

Ten fire units were assigned to the fire, and Henrico police officers assisted with the evacuated guests.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

