Three adults and two children were displaced by a fire late Saturday night in Highland Springs that resulted from unattended cooking, Henrico County officials said.

At 10:41 p.m., fire officials responded to the structure fire in the 100 block of North Kalmia Avenue and found heavy smoke coming from the roof. Fire also was venting from a side kitchen window.

Firefighters were told no one was inside the building and initiated "an aggressive interior attack" on the blaze, a news release said.

The fire was quickly extinguished, the news release said, but the flames caused extensive damage to the kitchen and high heat and smoke damage to the rest of the building. The American Red Cross has been asked to assist the residents displaced by the fire.

Henrico fire officials are reminding residents that unattended cooking is a major source of home fires nationally and in our community.

"Never leave cooking food unattended," the release said. "Also remember to replace your smoke alarm batteries and practice a home escape plan."

