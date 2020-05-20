A fire destroyed a maintenance barn at Chesterfield Berry Farm on Wednesday morning.
Chesterfield County Fire and EMS responded at 7:40 a.m. to a report of a fire at 26002 Pear Orchard Road, the fire department said in a news release. When crews arrived on scene, they found a barn on fire on the property.
Fire officials said it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was injured.
Due to extensive damage to the structure, the fire marshal's office was unable to determine the cause of the blaze.
The barn was being use as maintenance storage, and all items inside were destroyed.
