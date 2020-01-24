A home in Chesterfield County was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.
The house fire happened on N. Donegal Drive, which is off Qualla Road in the Matoaca district of the county. Two adults, two children and two dogs were able to make it out safely, and there were no injuries reported.
Firefighters used a portable pond as a water source since there are no fire hydrants in that area of the county.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fire Marshal's Office.
