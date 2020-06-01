Richmond firefighters are working Monday morning to put out flames at the Rite Aid at the corner of Broad and Belvidere.

Around 9 a.m., the department tweeted that Battalion 3 had arrived on the scene of 520 W. Broad Street with smoke coming from the roof.

"Crews forced entry and located a fire inside in the upper area of the building," the department said on Twitter.

In a second tweet, that quickly followed the first, the fire department said the blaze was under control. There were no injuries.

An alert from nearby Virginia Commonwealth University said to avoid the area and evacuate nearby buildings.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

