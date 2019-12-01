Five people were shot, one fatally, over a 24-hour period that began late Saturday night in Richmond.
In addition to the fatality, three of the four other gunshot victims were critically wounded, the authorities said.
The fourth and fifth shootings unfolded less than two hours apart and only one block from each other on Accommodation Street in the city's East End. The three other shootings took place in South Richmond.
Richmond police Capt. Michael Snawder said Sunday night that it was too early to tell if the two shootings on Accommodation Street are linked. But he said neither of them appeared to be related to any of the South Richmond shootings.
He also said that none of the South Side shootings appeared to be connected to one another, although it still was early in the investigation.
At 7:02 p.m. on Sunday, the police were called to the 2000 block of Accommodation Street and found a male in his late teens who had been shot and was critically wounded, Snawder said. He was taken to a hospital.
Less than two hours earlier, at 5:24 p.m., the police responded to the 2100 block of Accommodation Street for a shooting. Once on scene, police found a wounded man who was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
A few hours earlier, at 3:08 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard in South Richmond and found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital.
At about 2 p.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Hull Street in South Side for a shooting in which a man suffered a life-threatening wound and was taken to a hospital.
And around 11 p.m. Saturday, a man was fatally shot on Midlothian Turnpike. The authorities have not yet released his name.
Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
