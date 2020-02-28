A Fluvanna County mother has been charged with murder in the December 2018 death of her 19-year-old daughter, authorities said Friday.

A Fluvanna Circuit Court grand jury indicted Suzanne Mirsky, 49, on charges of murder, child abuse and animal cruelty, the Fluvanna Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The child abuse charges are related to other children, Fluvanna sheriff’s Capt. David Wells said in an email in response to questions. He declined to elaborate.

Authorities said Kayla Mirsky died while in the care of her mother, but the circumstances and cause of the teenager’s death were not disclosed.

The indictments stem from a 13-month investigation “into the death and other events in the Mirsky home,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“During the investigation, evidence was obtained to support the charges of murder, child abuse and animal cruelty,” the news release said.

Mirsky, who lives in the 4300 block of West River Road in Scottsville, is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna Circuit Court on March 27.

