NORFOLK - Former 'American Idol' contestant Antonella Barba has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying nearly 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of fentanyl.
Federal authorities in Virginia said Thursday that the 32-year-old New Jersey woman got three years and nine months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in July to possessing with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
According to court documents, Barba was parked in downtown Norfolk in a rental vehicle in October 2018, when a law enforcement drug dog alerted on the vehicle. An investigator officer searched the vehicle and found a shoe box on the front passenger floorboard.
Inside the box was a plastic bag containing a white, rock-like substance.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be stronger and more lethal than heroin.
Barba appeared on reality television shows "American Idol" and "Fear Factor." The investigation that led to her arrest began when police heard someone was going to deliver a large amount of fentanyl in the city of Norfolk. Barba admitted she had landed at Washington-Dulles International Airport at around 4 p.m. on a flight from Los Angeles, and that she rented a car there and drove to Norfolk.
Police staked out a stash house and arrested Barba. She had arrived from Los Angeles that day.
Barba was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.
How many deaths would 400 grams of fentanyl cause? Obviously a greedy sociopath.
Yes, young lady ... our laws apply to you too.
