A former federal correctional officer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Petersburg in 2018.

Chikosi Legins, 40, of Chester was acquitted of charges of deprivation of rights, aggravated sexual abuse, and sexual abuse of a ward. The jury did convict him, however, of making false statements to the FBI.

He faces up to five years in prison when sentenced June 9 by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.

