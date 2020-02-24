A former Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles employee pleaded guilty Monday to his role in a seven-year bribery conspiracy involving the DMV’s Virginia Rider Training Program.
According to court documents, Bruce A. Biondo, 63, of Mechanicsville, was the former program manager of the VRTP, and worked for the DMV from 1988 until 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.
Beginning in at least 2011 and continuing to March 2018, Biondo admitted he accepted bribes from outside contractors, including a $15,000 payment from the sham sale of a motorcycle in 2011, additional cash payments totaling more than $74,000 between February 2014 and February 2018, and the use of a Ford F-450 pick-up truck for personal purposes. In exchange, Biondo performed official actions to benefit the preferred VRTP contractors who provided the bribes.
Biondo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud through bribery and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced July 14.
The case stems from a complaint received by Virginia DMV. The DMV’s Internal Audit Office and Law Enforcement Division conducted an investigation and found sufficient cause to refer the case to the Office of the State Inspector General and federal authorities.
