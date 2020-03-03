Judges Gavel
GETTY IMAGES

The former vice president of MGT Construction Management Inc., which filed for Chapter 7 liquidation two years ago this week, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.

Patrick Lindsey, 42, of Midlothian, was hired by the company in 2007 and was vice president of pre-construction services when he was fired in 2016, according to authorities. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced July 20 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

Lindsey admitted in a statement of facts that he was involved in a fraudulent accounting scheme involving co-conspirators from 2011 until his firing.

By the end of the conspiracy, authorities allege that the company, once a subsidiary of Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, was $28 million in debt.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started