The former vice president of MGT Construction Management Inc., which filed for Chapter 7 liquidation two years ago this week, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud.
Patrick Lindsey, 42, of Midlothian, was hired by the company in 2007 and was vice president of pre-construction services when he was fired in 2016, according to authorities. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced July 20 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.
Lindsey admitted in a statement of facts that he was involved in a fraudulent accounting scheme involving co-conspirators from 2011 until his firing.
By the end of the conspiracy, authorities allege that the company, once a subsidiary of Henrico County-based commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, was $28 million in debt.
