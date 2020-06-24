Court Generic

A former Richmond Public Schools elementary school music teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to producing child pornography.

Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, faces 15 to 30 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 28 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, according to court records.

Donelson came to the attention of law enforcement in 2019 when he uploaded images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger. During a court-authorized search of his home and electronic devices in December 2019, law enforcement discovered additional images and videos of child sexual abuse.

In pleading guilty, Donelson admitted that he produced several images and videos of child pornography using his personal cell phone, including with a victim as young as 4 years old.

At the time of his arrest in December, he was employed as a music teacher at the Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School and was an Associate Minister/Music Director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email