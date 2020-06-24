A former Richmond Public Schools elementary school music teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday to producing child pornography.
Kellen Thomas Donelson, 32, faces 15 to 30 years in prison when sentenced on Sept. 28 by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck, according to court records.
Donelson came to the attention of law enforcement in 2019 when he uploaded images of child pornography via Snapchat and Kik Messenger. During a court-authorized search of his home and electronic devices in December 2019, law enforcement discovered additional images and videos of child sexual abuse.
In pleading guilty, Donelson admitted that he produced several images and videos of child pornography using his personal cell phone, including with a victim as young as 4 years old.
At the time of his arrest in December, he was employed as a music teacher at the Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School and was an Associate Minister/Music Director at Mount Hope Baptist Church.
