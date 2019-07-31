A former Richmond resident pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday in an unusual cyberstalking case involving the alleged transmission of nude images of two former girlfriends — one was a high school student, and the other is the daughter of a minister.
Satyasurya Sahas Thumma, 23, was convicted of cyberstalking two women, computer hacking and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 17 years in prison when sentenced Nov. 7 by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. Federal sentencing guidelines likely will call for a lesser term.
Thumma, who is from Culpeper, told Gibney on Wednesday that he has a business degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and also described himself as an alcoholic. He was initially charged and arrested in April. Amended charges were filed last week for crimes that occurred from Dec. 25, 2018, to April 24.
The following information is contained in a 14-page statement of facts signed by Thumma on Wednesday:
He admitted that in February 2018, while he was attending VCU, he began a romantic relationship with a senior attending a high school in Northern Virginia.
The two typically saw each other on weekends and during their relationship, the girl sent Thumma six to eight nude photos of herself via Snapchat, which Thumma saved.
On April 9, she broke up with Thumma and on April 11, Thumma tried to persuade her to stay in a relationship and falsely told her he had brain cancer. She told him she only wanted to be friends, and he warned her there would be unspecified consequences.
She then started to receive threatening text messages from telephone numbers she did not recognize. Several of the messages — all sent by Thumma — included nude photos of herself that she had sent Thumma. The sender threatened that if she did not send more nude photos of herself, a nude image of her would be posted on the internet.
The victim and her mother reported the harassment to Culpeper police on April 17, 2018. The next day, while the victim and her mother were meeting with investigators, the victim was receiving texts and Snapchat messages from Thumma. She later received more anonymous demands sent by Thumma for nude photos.
On April 19, Thumma anonymously sent nude photos to both of her parents and threatened to send their daughter’s nude photos to her church.
The case involving the second victim started last summer when she and Thumma began a relationship through Tinder. At the end of the summer, she returned to college in another state. The relationship continued through the use of Instagram and Apple’s FaceTime app.
She sent Thumma nude photos of herself but in November the woman broke off the relationship. In response, Thumma threatened to post the nude photographs online and send them to the woman’s father, a Baptist minister.
She returned home from college in November and met with Thumma twice in Richmond at his request. During one meeting, Thumma told her that he could help her remove the photos of herself from the internet if she spent two weeks with him, according to the statement of facts.
At a meeting at Thumma’s apartment on West Marshall Street, the woman was shown Thumma’s computer and she was allowed to search a website for the nude photos. The search did not turn up the photos.
Among other things, Thumma, hiding his telephone number, sent the woman text messages from an unidentified number. On Dec. 26, she was sent an email by Thumma from “GhostFlex@protonmail.com” that contained two nude photos of her along with her family’s home address.
From December to February, she received emails written by Thumma from “GhostFlex@protonmail.com” and some from “hesh@ctemplar.com.” Hesh@ctemplar demanded $25,000 and that the payment should be made via bitcoins.
On Feb. 16, Thumma accessed her Twitter account and changed the email address for her Twitter account to “hesh@ctemplar.com.”
Also on Feb. 16, Thumma sent 10 messages containing nude photos from her Twitter account to various friends associated with the account.
On March 27, the woman and her mother were sent text messages that contained a selfie taken by Thumma who was in a hospital bed wearing a patient gown with red marks that appeared to be blood.
At 9:30 p.m. on March 26, officers with the VCU Police Department responded to the scene of an accident in the 900 block of West Cary Street. Thumma was in the driver’s seat of a 2013 Nissan Sentra.
Evidence indicated he was intoxicated and had struck three parked cars, hitting one so hard it was knocked onto the sidewalk. He was taken to the VCU Medical Center for treatment.
He was arrested by the FBI on April 25 when he arrived at court on the DUI charge, which is still pending in court. A search of his iPhone revealed multiple nude photos and videos of the second victim.
