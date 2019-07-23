Roberta "Bobbie" Fauber

Roberta "Bobbie" Fauber

 Colonial Heights Police

The former treasurer of a Colonial Heights homeowners association has been charged with embezzling more than $55,000 from the organization over two years.

Roberta "Bobbie" D. Fauber, 53, of the 100 Block Indian Rock Court, was charged with six counts of embezzlement after she surrendered Tuesday to Colonial Heights police, authorities said in a release.

Police said they received information on April 15 about a suspected theft involving the Conjurers Neck Homeowners Association. A subsequent investigation found that Fauber committed fraudulent transactions that netted her in excess of $55,000 between October 2017 and April 2019.

Fauber had been the association's treasurer until recently, police said. She was released on $5,000 bond pending her next court appearance next Tuesday.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant Thad Johnson at (804) 524-8701, or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660, or submit a tip using the app.

